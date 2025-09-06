Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth about $2,642,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. TD Cowen lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $52.76 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

