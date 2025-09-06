Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ATI alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in ATI by 2,574.1% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 157,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 151,538 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 3,539.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 76,695 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ATI in the first quarter worth $44,867,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ATI by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ATI by 34.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 358,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after buying an additional 91,619 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price target on ATI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ATI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $77.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 306,538 shares in the company, valued at $22,886,127.08. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $598,899.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,544.37. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,900 shares of company stock worth $8,528,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.