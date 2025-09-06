Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 303.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fortrea alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 153,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Fortrea stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. Research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell acquired 9,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $100,018.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,018.10. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $39,136.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,707.70. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $507,168. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fortrea

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.