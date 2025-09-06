Ieq Capital LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 193,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,983 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,238,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 382,267 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,553,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,246,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,616,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,934,000 after purchasing an additional 202,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 101.0%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

