Ieq Capital LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 61,284 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 14,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNT opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $165.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen lowered Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

