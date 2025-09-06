Ieq Capital LLC Has $314,000 Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Haleon alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Haleon by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Haleon by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Haleon by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.