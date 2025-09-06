Ieq Capital LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 112.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 135.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $224.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.92 and a 200-day moving average of $229.31. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $153.08 and a one year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.36.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,160.68. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

