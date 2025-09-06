Ieq Capital LLC Has $344,000 Position in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 342.4% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWL opened at $268.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $364.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.49.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.69 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

In other news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,895. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $780,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,201. This represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,845 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

