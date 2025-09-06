Ieq Capital LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $95.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

