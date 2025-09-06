Ieq Capital LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. $SAFT

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.28. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Safety Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $345.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Safety Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In other news, Director Dennis J. Langwell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.39 per share, for a total transaction of $144,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,120. This represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

