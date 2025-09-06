Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 187.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Trading Up 0.3%

Heartland Express stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $666.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.The company had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 24,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $203,095.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,491,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,218,398.92. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTLD. Baird R W upgraded Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

