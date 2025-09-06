Ieq Capital LLC Invests $289,000 in First BanCorp. $FBP

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,059 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,925,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,767,000 after purchasing an additional 201,674 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,761,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,592,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 91,954 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,059,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,627,898.10. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.