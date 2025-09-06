Ieq Capital LLC Invests $302,000 in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,372 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.8%

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 73.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOH. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.