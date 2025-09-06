Ieq Capital LLC Invests $306,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

