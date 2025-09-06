Ieq Capital LLC Invests $333,000 in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000.
UITB stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
