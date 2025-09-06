Ieq Capital LLC Invests $346,000 in AMERISAFE, Inc. $AMSF

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth about $8,466,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 395,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 90,395 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 6,160.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 84,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 684,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,974,000 after acquiring an additional 79,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $871.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,343 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $60,099.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,253 shares in the company, valued at $100,821.75. The trade was a 37.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMSF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMERISAFE from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

