Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64,536 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, Director Latha Ramchand purchased 1,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.64 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,676.80. This trade represents a 7.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Lumelleau purchased 5,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.36 per share, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,480. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $925,981. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NSP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Insperity Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-2.51 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 226.42%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

