Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

SFM stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.61 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average of $156.09.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,461.48. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $92,168.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,651.30. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,737 shares of company stock worth $5,954,023 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

