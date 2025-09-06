Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,006,000 after buying an additional 1,151,221 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $151,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,002,000 after buying an additional 754,796 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24,499.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,105,000 after buying an additional 512,293 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,750,157,000 after buying an additional 416,097 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.71 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

