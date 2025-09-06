Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 981 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAK. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15,449.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 500,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 497,457 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TAK opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

