Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,412 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 854.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $335,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,162. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total transaction of $1,942,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,478.32. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 7.4%

NYSE AMR opened at $145.92 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.41 and a 52 week high of $255.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $2.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The business had revenue of $550.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

