Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

