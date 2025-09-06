Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,882,000 after purchasing an additional 633,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,346,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,864,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

