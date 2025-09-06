Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,266 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,783 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,917 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,060 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,528. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LPX. Wall Street Zen cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.40. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

