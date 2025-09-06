Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Strategic Education Inc. $STRA

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,475,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,911,000 after purchasing an additional 217,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,497,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRA opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.21. Strategic Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $104.51.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $321.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.84 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,084. This represents a 1.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $57,183.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,994.94. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

