Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

