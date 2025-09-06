Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,968 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 477.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $120.19.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

