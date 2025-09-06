Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Country Club Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.8%

CPT opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.81.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 293.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.