Ieq Capital LLC Sells 313 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ REG opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.78%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

