Ieq Capital LLC Sells 8,644 Shares of Wipro Limited $WIT

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,766,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of WIT stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a yield of 409.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

