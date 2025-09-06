Ieq Capital LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 994.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 53.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 10,605.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $77,531.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,037 shares in the company, valued at $609,763.79. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $33,478.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 136,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,338.42. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

