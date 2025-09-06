Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 452.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 2.09. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

