Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. $IIIN

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 240,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 301,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $753.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $41.64.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

In other Insteel Industries news, SVP James R. York sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,555.50. The trade was a 24.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

