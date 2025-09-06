Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 29,290 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 84.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $831,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,228,813.25. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,224 shares of company stock worth $15,096,833. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

