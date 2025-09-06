Immunovant, Inc. $IMVT Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $50,910.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 204,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,279.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $43,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,123.75. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,869 shares of company stock valued at $140,384. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.45. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Immunovant from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

