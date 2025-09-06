Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 117,700 shares, anincreaseof191.3% from the July 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Get Imperial Tobacco Group alerts:

Imperial Tobacco Group Stock Performance

IMBBY stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Imperial Tobacco Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5294 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Tobacco Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 582.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMBBY

About Imperial Tobacco Group

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.