Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 117,700 shares, anincreaseof191.3% from the July 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Imperial Tobacco Group Stock Performance
IMBBY stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Imperial Tobacco Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5294 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Tobacco Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 582.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Imperial Tobacco Group
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.
