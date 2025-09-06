Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $BAUG Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $333,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.