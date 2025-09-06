Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INSM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Insmed Trading Up 1.8%

Insmed stock opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.97. Insmed has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total transaction of $3,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,637 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,168.46. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,320 shares of company stock worth $54,581,793. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

