Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA opened at $44.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. Intapp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -186.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 2,604 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $108,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,276,172.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,922.25. This trade represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,079. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 27.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 74.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 218.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Intapp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

