Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $140.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.25.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Integer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Integer Stock Up 0.2%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,974,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer stock opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Integer has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $146.36. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.96.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Integer had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.