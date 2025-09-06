Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of INBS stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.59.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 231.13% and a negative net margin of 346.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:INBS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions comprises 0.5% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LLC owned 2.19% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

