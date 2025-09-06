Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 196.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.