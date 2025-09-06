Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 19,462 put options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately4,942% compared to the typical volume of 386 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,780 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $59,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,843.46. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 11,914 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $452,612.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,685.29. This represents a 16.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,448 shares of company stock worth $2,026,141 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 71,827 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,151,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,590.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

