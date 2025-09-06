Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 33,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $2,055,563.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,173.40. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $1,018,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,573.04. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,141 shares of company stock valued at $26,772,779 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 97,367 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 821,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 607,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 88,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

