iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $74.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

