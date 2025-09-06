iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPC opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.61. iSpecimen has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80) by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 395.15% and a negative net margin of 172.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iSpecimen stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen Inc. ( NASDAQ:ISPC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of iSpecimen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

