iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. $ITOS Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 428.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at iTeos Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 43,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $439,707.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,108.06. This represents a 22.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,165 shares of company stock worth $964,096. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $12.00 price target on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

ITOS stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.39). As a group, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

