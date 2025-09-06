Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

IE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Ivanhoe Electric to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd sold 134,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $1,195,806.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 194,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,495.92. This trade represents a 40.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 496,058 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,412,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after acquiring an additional 72,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 125,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,759,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 541,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

