J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.72 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 311 ($4.20). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 308.95 ($4.17), with a volume of 1,023,220,938 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 to GBX 305 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 305.

J Sainsbury Trading Up 1.3%

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of £6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,028.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 295.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.72.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 578,500 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284, for a total value of £1,642,940. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

