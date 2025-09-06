JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $JAKK Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,176 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.37. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAKK. Zacks Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JAKKS Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

